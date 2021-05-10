NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are exceeding expectations this season, but much of that success has come in opposing ball parks.

They’re 12-4 on the road compared to teetering around .500 at home at 10-9 despite being first place in the American League East at 22-13 on the season.

But on Tuesday, Fenway Park is set to increase to 25% capacity, and manager Alex Cora is looking forward to returning to Boston to host the Oakland Athletics under the relaxed guidelines. Especially because the Red Sox know what it’s like to play in packed stadiums again, as they just experienced in Texas playing the Rangers.

“It’s gonna feel different,” Cora told reporters ahead of Boston’s game in Baltimore against the Orioles. “To be honest with you, when we came from Texas to play the (Detroit) Tigers, I was worried that first inning. It felt like a spring training game with no fans, you know? And nothing against the people that showed up but it’s that big of a difference. So looking forward to that, obviously looking forward to a packed house, whenever it is, I think it’s gonna be fun. But to have more tomorrow is gonna mean a lot to all of us.”

To this point, stadiums in Massachusetts had been operating at 12% capacity since March 22 under governor Charlie Baker’s mandate.

Does the Red Sox skipper believe their record at home will improve with the mandate relaxing? Well, there’s more to it.

“I mean, 10,000 fans and better music?” Cora said. “We’re gonna keep preaching that, yeah.”