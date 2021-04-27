When Mass. Will Increase Sports Attendance To 25 Percent, Full Capacity

NESN Logo Sign In

Fans soon will flock to Massachusetts sports venues in increasing numbers.

Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced a timeline for the easing of COVID-related restrictions, under which the capacity limits for Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, TD Garden and other venues will increase to 25 percent, effective May 10, according to WBUR’s Steve Brown. The aforementioned ballparks, arenas and stadiums have been operating at 12 percent of their normal capacity since March 22, and the next increase will more than double the amount of fans allowed to attend games.

Baker’s announcement also included a light at the end of the tunnel: Subject to public health and vaccination data, Massachusetts will allow large venues such as the local teams’ beloved homes to operate at 100 percent capacity, effective August 1.

If the Commonwealth reaches its data target by August 1, it would reach the stated goals of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who was hopeful MLB parks would be at full capacity in the summer, and his NFL counterpart Roger Goodell, who’s planning for NFL stadiums to be at full capacity for the 2021 season.

