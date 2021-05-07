NESN Logo Sign In

There’s been plenty of rumors surrounding the chemistry of the Boston Celtics and how they get along in the locker room, but Brad Stevens was quick to praise his team Friday.

Sure, the Celtics have had an up-and-down season and are clinging to the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference and have faced their fair share of COVID-19 and injury-related issues. That isn’t stopping Stevens from believing the character of the C’s is anything but positive.

“We’ve had a good locker room with everyone that’s been in our locker room this year,” Stevens told reporters prior to tip-off against the Chicago Bulls, per Forbes’ Chris Grenham. “We haven’t always been a great basketball team. We’ve had our issues, but the character of the people in the locker room has not been it. It’s a good group of guys. They compete, they play together, they care about each other, they’re accountable when things don’t go well, they’re easy to coach — all that good stuff.”

We’ll see if they can build on their chemistry Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images