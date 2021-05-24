Bruins-Capitals Game 5, Series Takeaways: Thoughts, Analysis On Boston’s Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins won in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with a 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night.

Here are some takeaways, thoughts and analysis from Game 5:

— A lot was made entering the series about Washington’s ability to play physical. The take from this writer was that the Bruins shouldn’t try to match the Capitals’ physicality, and wisely, the Bruins didn’t adhere to that suggestion entirely.

The Capitals are a uniquely constructed team, one that does a really fine job blending brawn and skill. But the Bruins did a good job holding their own in the “grit” regard and not getting sucked into bad penalties too often.

Kevan Miller had an obvious physical impact before getting injured in Game 4, but Chris Wagner, Nick Ritchie and Curtis Lazar did a good job in the hits department. Jarred Tinordi stepped in nicely during Game 5 and put his body on the opposition.

Ultimately, it was the Bruins who proved they had the perfect mixture of skill and brawn. They answered with their checks when needed to, but also found a way to actually score.

— Regardless of how far the Bruins go, you’re going to continue to hear a lot about how shrewd it was of Don Sweeney to pick up Taylor Hall, Mike Reilly and Lazar.