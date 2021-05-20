Bruins-Capitals Takeaways: Thoughts, Analysis On Boston’s Game 3 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins continued their 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 3-2 double-overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Here are some takeaways, thoughts and analysis from Game 3.

— The power play still needs to be better.

The Bruins had five power play opportunities and capitalized just once. Boston certainly got its shots off Wednesday night, but it also had a 5-on-3 for 55 seconds and couldn’t take advantage.

— Brad Marchand, once again, took an irresponsible penalty.

One of our takeaways from Game 2 was that Marchand needed to play more responsibly. Well, he took an unsportsmanlike penalty seven minutes into the second period and it ended up hurting the Bruins as the Capitals went up 1-0 on an Alex Ovechkin goal.

Marchand, much like Game 2, did have a goal in Game 3, but he needs to stop taking himself off the ice and letting Washington get under his skin.