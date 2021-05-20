NESN Logo Sign In

For the third consecutive time this series, the Boston Bruins and Bruins Capitals needed at least overtime to decide the winner of their game.

And for the second time this series, it was Boston that came out on top in a 3-2 double-OT victory thanks to Craig Smith.

Taylor Hall, Brad Marchand and Smith scored for the Bruins, while Alex Ovechkin and Nic Dowd had the tallies for the Capitals.

The Bruins went up 2-1 in the series with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

PENALTIES GALORE

The Bruins and Capitals exchanged a slew of penalties in a penalty-filled, fast-paced first period.

Boston killed three penalties and had two power plays and a 5-on-3 in the opening 20 minutes. The B’s had their best chances on the 5-on-3 with some incredible puck movement, but just couldn’t get the puck past Ilya Samsonov. It wasn’t for lack of effort, though, as the power play unit were taking shots and putting pucks on net.