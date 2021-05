NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins were 0-for-4 on the power play when they went on the man-advantage down 2-1 in the third period in Game 3 against the Washington Capitals.

They say patience is a virtue, and it finally paid off when Brad Marchand tied the game at 2-2 with 9:29 left in the game.

Marchand was net-front before hammering it home after some puck movement by Charlie McAvoy and Patrice Bergeron.

Check it out:

All tied up in the third. AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/R6tTjRSsGd — NESN (@NESN) May 20, 2021

You won’t want to miss the end of the game. Be sure to tune in to NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images