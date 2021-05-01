Bruins Notes: ‘Popular Guy’ Craig Smith Gets Deserved Hat Trick

NESN Logo Sign In

Saturday afternoon was much-deserved for Craig Smith.

Since signing with the Boston Bruins over the offseason, the winger has been everything he was billed to be. He’s a blue-collar player (as they say) with a rocket shot who also gets to the front of the net. He’s reliable defensively and also widely regarded as a great teammate, even though COVID-19 restrictions have added a hurdle for new players to get acclimated.

Smith had been on a heater in the month of April, but no performance came close to Saturday’s as Smith buried three goals for the second hat trick of his career as the Bruins earned a 6-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

“I think it’s great. He’s a very popular guy in the room,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game over Zoom. “His kind of lunchpail approach, getting in on the forecheck, creating some turnovers for them and digging around and getting to the front of the net. He has a great shot. They’re happy for him.”

Ever the underseller and team-first guy, Smith’s reaction was a little subdued.

“It felt great. It felt good,” Smith said before launching into praise of his teammates.

Asked though about seeing hats come down for him, he spoke a bit more from a personal standpoint.