Bruce Cassidy’s Message To Jake DeBrusk As Winger Returns To Lineup

After doubling the time Jake DeBrusk spent as a spectator from the last time he was healthy scratched, Bruce Cassidy is ready to insert the winger back into the lineup.

DeBrusk has been a healthy scratch the last two games, but will return to action Saturday afternoon when the Boston Bruins host the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden.

It’s been a bumpy season for DeBrusk, who has struggled at times to make an impact on the game in addition to his scoring woes (4-7-11 this season). The last time he returned to game action after getting healthy scratched, he looked like he was shot out of a cannon. He, understandably, stagnated quickly though, as he soon thereafter landed in the COVID-19 protocols.

Cassidy is hoping the time away will help DeBrusk.

“Hopefully Jake, a little time away, have some time to watch up top sometimes players take (something away) from that,” Cassidy told reporters before the game over Zoom. “Other times, it doesn’t happen that way. So we just want him to be grateful for his spot in the lineup, just help us win, Jake. Get out there and play to your strengths and we’ll coach you up on the things that you need to get better on. Just be one of 20 guys to help us win.”

The healthy scratch route is a direction Cassidy has gone in before with DeBrusk. As for the messaging, he doesn’t necessarily think that needs to be changed.

“I’m not going to say there’s a blueprint, everyone’s different,” Cassidy said. “But (the messaging usually starts with) minutes, it’s video, it’s talking to him on the bench, it’s challenging the player. And then it becomes, the one thing every player likes is playing time, so then you start taking some of that away. Responsibility — maybe it’s off the power play or penalty kill, whatever it is — so less minutes. Then it becomes no minutes, you’re upstairs, and now we’re at the point where there’s only so much you can do to get the message across that you need better whatever it is you’re looking for.