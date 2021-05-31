NESN Logo Sign In

A Boston Celtics fan is keeping NBA spectators in negative light.

Following the Brooklyn Nets win in Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff series, Kyrie Irving left the tunnel to head to the visitors locker room, and a classless spectator decided to throw what appears to be a water bottle at the point guard’s head.

Fortunately, it missed, but gave him yet another bullet point in his argument about Boston sports fans and subtle racism.

As Kyrie Irving was leaving the floor at TD Garden a fan threw a water bottle at him pic.twitter.com/r6GeIvtt3I — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 31, 2021

A fan throws a water bottle at Kyrie as he leaves the floor.



This bs, man pic.twitter.com/Rb9XD7tay7 — Michael Grady (@Grady) May 31, 2021

It looks like the “fan” was caught and likely will have a legal situation on his hands.

The incident comes just after similar fan interferences, for lack of a better word, with Trae Young, Russell Westbrook and the family of Ja Morant.