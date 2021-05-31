A Boston Celtics fan is keeping NBA spectators in negative light.
Following the Brooklyn Nets win in Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff series, Kyrie Irving left the tunnel to head to the visitors locker room, and a classless spectator decided to throw what appears to be a water bottle at the point guard’s head.
Fortunately, it missed, but gave him yet another bullet point in his argument about Boston sports fans and subtle racism.
It looks like the “fan” was caught and likely will have a legal situation on his hands.
The incident comes just after similar fan interferences, for lack of a better word, with Trae Young, Russell Westbrook and the family of Ja Morant.
This is why we can’t have nice things.