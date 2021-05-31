NESN Logo Sign In

The Big Three of the Nets combine for 103 points while Brooklyn shot 58 percent as a team and ultimately erased all hope the seventh-seeded Celtics — playing without Kemba Walker, Robert Williams and Jaylen Brown — could come away with a Game 4 upset Sunday at TD Garden.

Brooklyn earned a 141-126 victory in Game 4 and thus split the two games in Boston en route to a 3-1 series lead in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. The Nets turned the game around in the second quarter and ultimately put it away with a 27-point lead in the third quarter.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 40 points on 10-for-22 from the field. It was a respectable performance, and perhaps would have been memorable by the 17,000 who packed TD Garden for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, if not for Brooklyn’s three stellar performances.

Kevin Durant led all scorers with 42 points on 14-for-20 from the field. Kyrie Irving put together a Garden-silencing performance of 39 points on 11-for-24 from the field with 11 rebounds while James Harden scored 23 points on an efficient 8-for-12 from the floor.

Here’s how it went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: Romeo Langford

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Tristan Thompson

STRONG START

The Celtics came out buzzing with the crowd behind them Sunday, and it helped Boston take a 34-33 lead after the first quarter.