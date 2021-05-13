Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Posts Update After Undergoing Wrist Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown officially is on the road to recovery.

The Boston Celtics on Monday announced the All-Star wing needed to undergo a season-ending surgery to repair a scapholunate ligament tear in his left wrist.

It appears that procedure may have gone down Wednesday, and looks to have been successful based on Brown’s social media posts.

Check out this photo of him giving a thumbs up with his arm in a sling and dressed head-to-toe in All-Star gear.

Brown was amid the most successful year of his career prior to the injury. Upon losing him for the remainder of the year, their already far-fetched chances to contend for a title plummeted.

But Brad Stevens isn’t worried about who they have left.