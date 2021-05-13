Patriots 2021 Schedule: New England Releases Official Slate Of Games

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots officially have released their 2021 schedule.

After a day which included many reports, of which NESN.com had confirmed, the organization publicized their 17-game slate ahead of the upcoming season.

Take a look, via the team:

Preseason:

Aug. 12: vs. Washington Football Team, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 19: at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 29: at New York Giants, 7:30 p.m.

Regular season:

Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m.

Week 2 at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 3 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Week 4 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday Night Football), 8:20 p.m.

Week 5 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 6 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 8 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 9 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 10 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 11 at Atlanta Falcons (Thursday Night Football), 8:20 p.m.

Week 12 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 13 at Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football), 8:15 p.m.

Week 14 BYE

Week 15 at Indianapolis Colts, TBD

Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Week 18 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

The collector's set you've been waiting for.



Our 2021 schedule is here: https://t.co/nX3lWpSswh pic.twitter.com/4lDdWzGv0J — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2021

We’ve provided a full analysis on the Patriots? 2021 schedule as well as a dive into their toughest stretch of games.