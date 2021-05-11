NBA Odds: Celtics Finals Chances Plummet After Jaylen Brown Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

If you didn’t like odds against the Boston Celtics before Monday, you’ll hate them now.

The team on Monday announced its plan to shut Jaylen Brown down for the year after diagnosing him with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. The All-Star wing was amid the best campaign of his career before opting for the season-ending surgery.

And while the Celtics already were a long shot to win the 2020-21 NBA Finals, this recent development added insult to injury.

Seriously, though.

Entering Monday, Boston was at a betting line of +5500 to win the title, but after news broke of Brown’s injury, those odds lengthened to +13000, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

One thing we’re 100% sure of for the Celtics?

They’re now certain to go the entire 2020-21 season without once playing completely healthy with their seven best players all available.