Davante Adams Might Consider Leaving Packers If Aaron Rodgers Departs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Aaron Rodgers-Packers drama could cost for Green Bay big time.

Rodgers and Green Bay reportedly have been feuding behind the scenes, with rumors first surfacing in January before spiking shortly before the 2021 NFL Draft. The team has tried to quell these rumors on multiple occasions, but to no avail.

And if they are not careful, the Packers could be at risk of losing more than just Rodgers should the star quarterback leave Green Bay.

Davante Adams essentially confirmed the rift between Rodgers and the Packers on Monday during an appearance on Fox Sports Radio. The wideout admittedly has discussed the issue with Rodgers, and it does not sound like he is too pleased with what he has heard.

In fact, Adams “potentially” would consider his own departure should the quarterback take his talents elsewhere.

“That’s my guy,” Adams said, as transcribed by ESPN. “That’s the only guy that I’ve had — other than that 2017 season when he got hurt. That’s the only guy that I’ve played with. We’ve built up a special connection over the years that has put us both in really good positions in our career. Not that he needed me to come along for it, because he was already in that spot, but we’ve established a lot together.

“So, it would change a lot. Doesn’t mean potentially I’d be gone, but I’d definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here.”