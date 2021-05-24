Adam Schefter Offers Additional Context On Julio Jones Trade Drama

NESN Logo Sign In

Monday offered a ton of developments in the Julio Jones trade drama.

The star receiver admitted he wants to leave the Atlanta Falcons, who reportedly hope to trade him this offseason. Jones also basically eliminated the Dallas Cowboys as a potential trade destination.

Sorry, Jerry Jones.

We also got nuggets from prominent NFL insiders. Albert Breer reported the Falcons’ asking price, whereas Ian Rapoport offered new insight on the timeline of Jones’s trade request.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter eventually chimed in with additional context on what the Falcons are looking for as they shop one of the best receivers in NFL history.

Take a look:

Falcons prefer not to trade Julio Jones in the NFC, but would do so for the right price. But now, with Jones wanting out of Atlanta, they are looking for the best value in either conference. https://t.co/D59vq0x9jz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2021

How this story ends is anyone’s guess.