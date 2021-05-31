Kevin Garnett Irked By Kyrie Irving Stomping On Celtics Logo

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyrie Irving’s actions after the Nets’ Game 4 win ruffled the feathers of Celtics greats.

Irving appeared to intentionally stomp on Boston’s center-court logo following Brooklyn’s 141-126 triumph at TD Garden. Cedric Maxwell after the game called out the star point guard for committing a “classless act,” and Kevin Garnett echoed similar frustration via Instagram on Monday.

“So nobody gonna say anything about Kyrie stomping “Lucky?” Garnett wrote on his Instagram story? “We just gonna act like we didn’t see that? Tf going on….You can’t do that. That’s not coo on no level … All of us need to be better frfr. I’m just sayin… Good morning to all n all have have a great day. Happy Memorial Day.”

There’s a good chance Irving won’t return to TD Garden for quite some time. The Nets can finish off the Celtics and punch their tickets to the second round of the playoffs with a win Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images