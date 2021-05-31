Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineups: J.D. Martinez Starts In Series Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox on Monday will have their first meeting of the 2021 Major League Baseball season with the Astros.

J.D. Martinez will serve as Boston’s designated hitter for the series opener in Houston. Martinez was set to sit out Sunday’s finale against the Miami Marlins — which ultimately was postponed due to inclement weather — after fouling a ball off his foot Saturday.

Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the hill for the Red Sox in search of his sixth victory of the season. After winning five of his first six 2021 starts, the southpaw currently is riding a personal three-game losing streak. Rodriguez will be opposed by José Urquidy, who’s been inactive since May 12 due to right posterior shoulder discomfort.

Christian Vázquez will do the catching for Rodriguez and bat seventh.

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Astros contest:

RED SOX (32-20)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Alex Verdugo, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Danny Santana, 1B

Christian Vázquez, C

Marwin González, RF

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (5-3, 5.06 ERA)