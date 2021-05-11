NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins finished off their 2021 regular season home schedule on a bright note Monday.

Boston welcomed the New York Islanders to TD Garden for the squad’s final regular season home game and the night would belong to the B’s.

Taylor Hall potted two goals on the night, including the overtime game-winner, and Brad Marchand chipped in a goal of his own as the Bruins took down the rival Islanders, 3-2.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy talked about the win and discussed the squad’s upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup with the Washington Capitals.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images