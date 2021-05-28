Patriots Mailbag: First Impressions Of Rookie QB Mac Jones At OTAs

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a great day to be at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

The sun was shining, the weather was warm and organized team activities practices were back open to the media.

What was your first impression of Mac and how he looked in practice @DougKyed?

I thought he looked like he belonged. And that’s actually significant for a rookie quarterback. I’ve seen some quarterbacks really struggle during practice, and Jones certainly wasn’t perfect. There are things he’ll still need to work on, but I wasn’t surprised that he was handling second reps at the position based on what I saw during individual drills.

Things can change, but I wouldn’t be shocked if the Patriots wound up parting with Jarrett Stidham if Jones continues to impress in practice. If Jones can handle No. 2 quarterback duties (or even beat out Cam Newton for the starting role), then the Patriots could keep Brian Hoyer as a No. 3 quarterback and cut or trade Stidham.

It’s an extremely small sample size, but Stidham was the only quarterback who misplaced a throw during 7-on-7 drills Thursday.