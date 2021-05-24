NESN Logo Sign In

At this point, it’s seemingly a matter of when, not if, Julio Jones will be traded by the Atlanta Falcons, and the New England Patriots should be near the top of the list of potential suitors for the All-Pro wide receiver’s services.

“I’m out of there,” Jones said Monday to Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s “Undisputed.”

Perhaps the only reason it’s taking so long for Jones to be moved is because Atlanta can’t officially deal him until next month for salary-cap purposes. If the Falcons trade Jones before June 1, they’d actually lose $200,000 in cap space. If they trade him after June 1, then his dead cap gets spread out, and they’d immediately save $15.3 million in space.

It also seems as if the Falcons’ initial asking price was too high. They reportedly wanted a first-round pick back before the draft. And for a 32-year-old wide receiver who missed seven games last season with a hamstring injury, on a team that desperately needs cap space to even sign its draft picks and couldn’t deal its trade chip for another month, well, general managers weren’t exactly knocking down the door to facilitate a trade.

So, now the Falcons might garner the same haul — a second-round pick — they received in dealing wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots midway through the 2019 season. And Atlanta might even trade Jones to that same Patriots team.

Of course, it’s not the same Patriots team. Tom Brady is no longer at quarterback, and New England actually has better offensive weapons two years later with Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry in the mix.

But looking at that set of wide receivers and tight ends, it’s glaringly obvious the Patriots could still use a wide receiver of Jones’ caliber. And the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart gets shallow after Agholor, Bourne and Meyers, with N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, Isaiah Zuber and Devin Smith rounding it out.