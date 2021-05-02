Red Sox Notes: Missed Opportunities Cost Boston In Loss Vs. Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox had several chances to do damage Saturday, but they missed some of the biggest opportunities presented to them.

Boston left the bases loaded twice, stranded 10 base runners and struck out 12 times in Game 3 of their four-game set against the Texas Rangers. The Red Sox wound up losing 8-6 and now are behind 2-1 in the series.

If Boston wants to remain atop the American League East, they cannot continue to miss big opportunities against teams like the Rangers, who sit at the bottom of the American League West. Red Sox manager Alex Cora emphasized this point after the game.

“When you’ve got a chance to put a team away right there, bases loaded and no outs and we don’t score… Jeff Reboulet used to say that the other team is going to score 85% of the time if you don’t score there,” Cora said during his postgame press conference. “So I don’t know if that’s true … but we had a chance to put them away when we didn’t. We had traffic all over the place today, I know we scored some runs, but we had a chance to score some more.

“… We have to do a better job,” Cora later added. “And it seems like we’re getting there, right? Christian (VÃ¡zquez) went the other way, Hunter (Renfroe) went the other way, (Christian) Arroyo went up the middle, so in those situations, they’re not going to give in. They’re not going to throw you something you’re going to have so you can so you can pull for power. It seems like everyone is staying away from us. So get on top of the fastball and go the other way and just keep getting our hits and keep the line moving. We got to that point, right? We had bases loaded with no outs, but we didn’t do the job to finish it up.”

Cora is not sweating this performance too much, though. He thinks the team’s bats will find their rhythm again soon.

“We’ll keep working and at one point they’re going to start swinging the bat well,” Cora said. “Hunter put a big swing on it and gave us the lead and the line drive to right to start the eighth. So we’ll keep working with them and they’re going to be OK.”