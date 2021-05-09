Red Sox Notes: There’s Something Special About Xander Bogaerts

“I mean, he’s so good,” Cora said with a laugh. “He’s really good. I mean, we’ve been talking about him for the last two weeks since we went to New York, right? I think that was when everybody kind of (was) like, ‘OK, he’s going to New York. Francisco (Lindor)’s over there. Let’s talk about the shortstop.’ But this guy is amazing. This guy is amazing.”

Bogaerts was a bit more humble when addressing the idea.

“I mean, we have a lot of good shortstops in the game right now,” Bogaerts said. “I remember when I first came up in the game, there were a few guys. It was mostly veteran guys. But I think maybe like in 2015-ish is when the Lindor and the (Carlos) Correa and the (Jose) Baez, those are kind of the first couple of guys that started coming up after I did that obviously are some of the best in the game right now. And you have like (Trevor) Story and (Fernando Tatis Jr.) and (Corey) Seager — those guys came a little but after.

“The shortstop (position) is really deep, man. … I expect a lot of myself and I go out there and try to be the best. It’s just the mentality that I have every year.”

Attitudes like that drive success, and Bogaerts seems well aware of that. In the end, his goal is to reach his personal full potential, whatever that might be.

“I just want to strive to get better. I just want to go somewhere really high. That’s what I expect of myself every day that I go out. I know every day I’m not going ot have the best game or have a good game. I understand that because I’ve been in the league a while now. You’re going to have the ups and downs. But I really want to be the best and I have that mentality of going out there and even surprising myself. I think just a good point for me is (to) aim high, you know?”

Here are some more notes from Red Sox-Orioles:

— Boston’s bats were the star of the show, collecting 11 runs off 14 hits in Game 2 of the four-game series.