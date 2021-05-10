How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Full Coverage Monday On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

Both the Red Sox and the Bruins are in action Monday, and NESN will provide you with all of your coverage needs.

The Red Sox are set to wrap up their four-game set against the Orioles in Baltimore. Complete coverage of the series finale can be seen on NESN. Pregame action kicks off at 6 p.m. ET and first pitch from Camden Yards is slated for 7:05 p.m. There also will be a full hour of postgame coverage after the final out is made.

The Bruins, meanwhile, will play the penultimate game of their regular season against the New York Islanders at TD Garden. Complete coverage of this tilt — including full hours of pregame and postgame action — can be seen on NESN+. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Fans also can stream the Red Sox-Orioles and Islanders-Bruins games online on Watch NESN Live.

Here is a full rundown of Monday’s Red Sox and Bruins programming schedules on NESN networks. All times are Eastern.

NESN

6 p.m.: “Red Sox First Pitch”

6:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Gameday”

7 p.m: Red Sox at Orioles

10 p.m.: “Red Sox Extra Innings”

10:30 p.m.” “Red Sox Final”

NESN+

6 p.m.: “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout”

6:30 p.m.: “Bruins Face-Off”

7 p.m.: Islanders at Bruins

9:30 p.m.: “Bruins Overtime”

10 p.m.: “Bruins Postgame Final”