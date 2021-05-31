Swing By Scoreboard In Woburn For Bruins Game 3 Actions, Bud Light

NESN Logo Sign In

NESN will be at Scoreboard Sports Bar & Grill on Thursday night.

With the Boston Bruins in the middle of their exciting second-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the New York Islanders, NESN will be at Scoreboard in Woburn, Mass. for a Game 3 viewing party.

Be sure to check out some Bruins hockey while enjoying Bud Light products.

Find out more about local beer retailers in the Boston area with Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers in the video above from the “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light.

Find a Bud Light/Bud Light Seltzer at your local beer retailer or locate a delivery retailer at www.budlight.com/delivery.