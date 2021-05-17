TD Garden Offers Update After Massachusetts Announces Full Reopening

NESN Logo Sign In

Life will never feel back to normal until Bostonians once again can pack TD Garden to cheer on the Bruins or Celtics.

And it looks like that could become a reality very soon, perhaps even for either team’s postseason.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced the state’s plan to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions and rescind its mask order effective May 29.

With that, of course, Fenway Park and TD Garden have clearance to increase maximum fan capacity back to 100 percent by Memorial Day Weekend. The Red Sox confirmed Fenway Park will resume full operations May 29, but it looks like it’s not a done deal for TD Garden yet.

“The new guidance around full-reopening from Governor Baker and Mayor Janey is great news,” TD Garden said in a statement published to Twitter. “We are working with the leagues to update our guidelines for May 29 and will have an official announcement when details are available.”

A statement from TD Garden:



The new guidance around full re-opening from Governor Baker and Mayor Janey is great news. We are working with the leagues to update our guidelines for May 29 and will have an official announcement when details are available. — TD Garden (@tdgarden) May 17, 2021

Professional sports stadiums and arenas in Boston had been allowing 25 percent of spectators.