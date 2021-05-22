Watch Danny Santana Hit Go-Ahead Home Run In Red Sox Debut

This was a no-doubter

by

You only can make one first impression, and Danny Santana made a pretty strong one Friday night in the City of Brotherly Love.

Santana, in his Red Sox debut, gave Boston a 3-2 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning of the teams’ series opener at Citizens Bank Park. The veteran utility man was not fooled by a 1-2 curveball from Phillies starter Aaron Nola, as he clobbered it several rows into the right-field bleachers.

The Red Sox newcomer also impressed with the glove earlier in the contest when he turned in an unassisted double play at first base in the fourth inning.

Thumbnail photo via Worcester Telegram

