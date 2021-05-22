Watch Danny Santana Hit Go-Ahead Home Run In Red Sox Debut

You only can make one first impression, and Danny Santana made a pretty strong one Friday night in the City of Brotherly Love.
Santana, in his Red Sox debut, gave Boston a 3-2 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning of the teams’ series opener at Citizens Bank Park. The veteran utility man was not fooled by a 1-2 curveball from Phillies starter Aaron Nola, as he clobbered it several rows into the right-field bleachers.
The Red Sox newcomer also impressed with the glove earlier in the contest when he turned in an unassisted double play at first base in the fourth inning.