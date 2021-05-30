Why Patriots Reportedly Are ‘Cautious’ About Pursuing Julio Jones Trade

From his Monday Afternoon Quarterback column, which Bedard also cited in his own piece:

Jones suffered a Jones fracture preparing for the 2011 combine — a foot injury that he’s needed to manage, really, for the duration of his 10-year career. He’s also had knee issues. And the totality of it led to astute defensive coaches picking up on routes he could and couldn’t run when those problems were bothering him. With the foot, he’d have trouble on in-breaking routes. With the knee, he’d have trouble cutting off it. In both cases, patterns emerged where the Falcons were working scheme-wise around those injuries, moving Jones around a lot and not putting him in disadvantageous spots. So if you’re a team trading for him, it’s definitely not been an all-the-time thing, but you’d have the prospect of dealing with that. And then, there’s how all that might affect Jones’s ability to practice, an issue that could become bigger going to a new team where he has to learn a new system and mesh with a new quarterback.

Now, all of that said: When healthy, in flashes, he’s still looked like the same guy and has the straight-line speed to threaten down the field. “I think he’s still Julio in the sense that can change a game, whether it’s with his actual ability, or his perceived ability,” said one pro scouting director. “People still have to pay attention to him. But the last couple years, when he’s not healthy, you’re limited with what he can do within the offense, since there are certain routes he can’t run. That limits where they line him up, and some coordinators are smart enough to figure out what he can and can’t run.” Add his age into the equation, and while it’s easy to see where Jones is still really enticing as a player, it’s just as simple figuring why other teams would move with trepidation on this one, especially when looking at what he might be down the line.

We get it: The idea of Julio Jones in a Patriots uniform is fun to think about, regardless of who’s at quarterback. However, it’s important to remember that fantasy (football) sometimes is incongruent with reality.

Regardless, there clearly is smoke surrounding Jones and the Patriots. We’ll see if an actual fire starts in the coming days.

