Chris Weidman Shares Video Of His First Steps Since Horrifying Leg Injury

This is great to see

Chris Weidman has reached a major milestone in his recovery.

On Saturday, Weidman shared a video of himself walking for the first time since he suffered a gruesome leg injury at UFC 261 in late April. The 36-year-old broke his tibia and fibula, among other injuries.

“I started walking on my own today,” Weidman wrote in the caption. “Big day. I appreciate all the love and support it has motivated me so much.”

Take a look:

That’s great to see.

The future of Weidman’s mixed martial arts career remains unclear. Obviously, whether he ever fights in the octagon again his secondary to his actual recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

