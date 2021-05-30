Chris Weidman Shares Video Of His First Steps Since Horrifying Leg Injury

Chris Weidman has reached a major milestone in his recovery.
On Saturday, Weidman shared a video of himself walking for the first time since he suffered a gruesome leg injury at UFC 261 in late April. The 36-year-old broke his tibia and fibula, among other injuries.
“I started walking on my own today,” Weidman wrote in the caption. “Big day. I appreciate all the love and support it has motivated me so much.”
Take a look:
That’s great to see.
The future of Weidman’s mixed martial arts career remains unclear. Obviously, whether he ever fights in the octagon again his secondary to his actual recovery.