Bruins Wrap: Brad Marchand Scores Game-Winner In OT Vs. Islanders

The Bruins bounced back against the Islanders on Thursday night.
Boston took Game 3 by a 2-1 score over New York at Nassau Coliseum thanks to some incredible goaltending by Tuukka Rask. Semyon Varlamov also was very good between the pipes for the Isles, but the B’s were one save better.
Craig Smith and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, while Mathew Barzal had the lone tally for the Islanders.
The Bruins hold a 2-1 series lead with the win.
Here’s how it all went down:
WELCOME BACK, SMITH
Smith wasted little time making his return to the ice known when he finished off a beautiful sequence to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.
A strong shift by Taylor Hall helped create some offense as he got the puck over to Smith in the slot. Smith fired the puck by Varlamov for the advantage.
Rask was tested early and often, but made some clutch saves to keep the Isles off the board. Varlamov was strong at the other end of the ice, too, after giving up the goal to Smith.
Marchand took a high-stick penalty with about nine minutes to go in the opening period, but Boston killed it off with strong defense that didn’t allow the Islanders to get a shot on net despite some good zone time.
After all was said and done after one period, the Bruins remained up 1-0 despite getting outshot 7-5.
B’S STILL UP ONE
Things got a bit chippy, heavy and physical during the second, with bodies flying all over the ice. After all that, though, it was New York that got a power play after David Pastrnak was called for a questionable slash.
Rask stood tall and made a big save on Anthony Beauvillier before the B’s killed off their second penalty of the night.
David Krejci had a prime opportunity to put the Bruins up 2-0 with a lethal one-timer, but Varlamov was nails and made the pad save. Nick Ritchie also nearly made it a two-goal game when he was all alone in front but shot the puck into the chest of Varlamov.
Despite the chances for both teams, and a strong second half to the middle period for Boston, the Bruins held onto just their 1-0 lead after two. Boston held a 13-8 shot advantage.
SIXTY (ONCE AGAIN) NOT ENOUGH
The Bruins went on their first power play of the night early in the third when Andy Greene sat down for two minutes for high-sticking, but the Islanders killed it off with ease.
Rask continued to stay as locked in as ever, and that proved to be crucial as the Bruins suffered a big loss when Cal Clutterbuck hit Brandon Carlo along the boards. Carlo looked dazed as he tried to get back to his feet before being helped off the ice by the trainers.
Another power play opportunity was squandered by Boston in the second half of the period, and the Islanders tied the game minutes after making the kill.
Barzal with the second effort finally got it by Rask to tie things at 1-1 with just over five minutes to go.
Rask did bounce right back with a breakaway save on Beauvillier, but momentum shifted in New York’s favor when Sean Kuraly was called for a cross-check with 2:15 to go in a tie game.
The Bruins killed it off and the game headed to overtime.
MARCHAND WINS IT
Rask made some enormous saves in the opening minutes of the overtime period, and it ended up helping out big time because Marchand ended the game to give the B’s the hard-fought win.
UP NEXT
Game 4 is up next Saturday night. Puck drop from Nassau Coliseum is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. NESN will carry an hour of pre- and postgame coverage.