Bruins Wrap: Brad Marchand Scores Game-Winner In OT Vs. Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins bounced back against the Islanders on Thursday night.

Boston took Game 3 by a 2-1 score over New York at Nassau Coliseum thanks to some incredible goaltending by Tuukka Rask. Semyon Varlamov also was very good between the pipes for the Isles, but the B’s were one save better.

Craig Smith and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, while Mathew Barzal had the lone tally for the Islanders.

The Bruins hold a 2-1 series lead with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

WELCOME BACK, SMITH

Smith wasted little time making his return to the ice known when he finished off a beautiful sequence to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

A strong shift by Taylor Hall helped create some offense as he got the puck over to Smith in the slot. Smith fired the puck by Varlamov for the advantage.