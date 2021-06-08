NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are in a win or go home situation after dropping Game 5 to the New York Islanders on Monday night.

If you look at the stats, though, you’d think this would be a blowout by Boston given the fact shots were 44-19 in the Bruins’ favor. But there were a slew of missed calls — calls the Islanders got and were able to capitalize three times in the game.

And even though the head coach Bruce Cassidy knows the penalty kill needs to be better in those situations, he, understandably, still had an issue with some missed calls.

“This is my take on it: We’re playing a team that has very respected management, coaching staff, they won a Stanley Cup,” Cassidy said after the game over Zoom. “But I think they sell a narrative over there that’s more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders. They play hard and they play the right way, but I feel we’re the same way. The calls, the exact calls, that are getting called on us do not get called on them. And I don’t know why. These are very good officials. They’re at this point in the season for a reason.”

He continued: “You’ve got continuous high-sticks every game, the exact same high-sticks. (Patrice Bergeron) and Brock Nelson behind the net, the one that comes up on (Craig) Smith, (Brad Marchand) got called for that in Game 1. I could go on and on, (Chris) Wagner the other day in front of the net. Maybe we need to sell them more, flop. But that’s not us. You just hope they’d see them. The same calls go against us. It’s not like I’m sitting here going, ‘Well, every call against us sucks.’ It’s not true. The end of the day, — the similar plays– they need to be penalized on those plays.

“Like I said, I think they’ve done a great job selling that narrative that they’re clean. They play hard, hard brand of hockey. I love the way they play, but they commit as many fractions as we do. Trust me. It’s just a matter of calling them. That’s the part that gets frustrating. But you play through it.”

We’ll see if anything changes come Game 6.