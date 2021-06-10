NBA Rumors: Celtics’ Brad Stevens To Interview These Coach Candidates

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics need a head coach.

After the team seriously shook things up, with Danny Ainge retiring as president of basketball operations and Brad Stevens promoted to be his successor, the former coach now is in charge of finding the next one.

Names have been thrown around since the moment the news broke, and Ainge himself gave quite an extensive list of options the Celtics are looking at.

And according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, now that Stevens has interviewed internal candidates, he’s received permission to talk to an “expansive” pool of possibilities from outside the organization.

“Celtics president Brad Stevens has started to get permission to speak to head coaching candidates, including with assistants Chauncey Billups (Clippers), Darvin Ham and Charles Lee (Bucks), Jamahl Mosley (Mavericks) and Ime Udoka (Nets),” Wojnarowski on Tuesday reported on Twitter.

“Stevens completed interviews with the Celtics assistant coaches in recent days and now has started reaching out to talk to outside candidates, sources said. The initial pool of candidates is expected to be expansive.”

Rumors also recently circulated that Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni was being considered for the gig along with Lakers assistant Jason Kidd.