Bruce Cassidy Fined For Criticizing Officials After Bruins-Islanders Game 5

Bruce Cassidy will pay for the comments he made Monday night.

The NHL on Tuesday fined the Bruins head coach $25,000 for “public comments critical of the officiating” after Boston’s Game 5 loss to the Islanders. During his postgame press conference, Cassidy accused the officials of not calling an even game at TD Garden.

The fine money goes to the NHL Foundation.

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz reacted to Cassidy’s remarks, pointing toward his team’s low penalization numbers throughout the season as evidence of the Islanders typically playing a clean game.

New York leads Boston 3-2 in the second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. Game 6 is set for Wednesday night at Nassau Coliseum.

