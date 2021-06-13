NESN Logo Sign In

Kyrie Irving on Sunday sprained his ankle and was ruled out of the game as the Milwaukee Bucks tied the series against the Brooklyn Nets with a win in Game 4.

The point guard was coming down from a layup when he landed on the foot of Giannis Antetokounmpo and rolled his ankle. X-rays came back negative, and Irving is scheduled for further tests and treatment.

And while we certainly are not here to celebrate any injuries, one former Boston Celtics player did have one pretty funny comment after the news broke.

“Thats the same ankle stomp on lucky with,” Glen Davis commented on an Instagram post from the account Sideline Sources.

Davis, of course, is referring to a video of Irving appearing to stomp on the head of the Celtics’ mascot pictured in the logo at center court.

As it turns out, Big Baby Davis unfortunately wasn’t accurate. Irving actually used his left ankle to allegedly step on Lucky’s face, but the joke still is pretty funny.