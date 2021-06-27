NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones made a wise jersey choice for his Saturday night visit to Fenway Park.

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback was on hand to watch the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees in front of a packed crowd. And Jones, smartly, wore a Red Sox jersey to the game.

Check out these screenshots from his Instagram story:

Jones better enjoy his (relative) anonymity while it lasts.

If he wins the Patriots’ starting quarterback job in training camp, as some believe could happen, he won’t be able to just casually attend a Boston sporting event without receiving significant attention from fans in attendance.