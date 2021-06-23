This might be the 1,000th time this has been said this year, but are we about to witness the final game at Nassau Coliseum?

The New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning are set to meet Wednesday night in Game 6 of their third-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. Tampa has a 3-2 series lead following a thumping of the Isles in Game 5, and now sit just one win away from its second straight trip to the Final.

If the Islanders do, indeed, lose, it will mark not only the final game at the legendary barn, but also the second consecutive year they’ve fallen to the Bolts in the penultimate round.

The Islanders will, by the way, have Mat Barzal available. He was only fined, not suspended, by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for his cross-check to Lightning blueliner Jan Rutta in Game 5.

But, yeah. A lot riding on this one.

Here’s how to watch Lightning-Islanders Game 6:

When: Wednesday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports