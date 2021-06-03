Patriots Have Questions About Dont’a Hightower In Return From Opt-Out

NESN Logo Sign In

Dont’a Hightower was a Pro Bowler in 2019. If he performs at or near that level this season, he’ll provide a massive boost to the New England Patriots’ defense.

But will the veteran linebacker return as the same player after opting out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns? Even his position coach isn’t sure.

“I’ll say this: Hightower’s a true professional,” said Jerod Mayo, who played alongside Hightower before becoming New England’s inside linebackers coach in 2019. “Obviously, opting out last year, hopefully we get the same Hightower we got in 2019, but we’ll see.”

Mayo isn’t concerned about Hightower — a longtime team captain and New England’s primary defensive communicator — losing his mental edge. But he can’t say where the 31-year-old will be physically after a year away from football.

Hightower has not appeared in a game since Jan. 5, 2020, when the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

“I will this about Hightower: I’m not worried about Hightower mentally,” Mayo said. “He’s one of the smartest players that I’ve been around, had the pleasure to coach. He knows all the X’s and O’s. He’ll probably be a coach one day, honestly. This guy, he’s very smart.

“The one thing you’ve got to be concerned about with a guy like that, you know, you’re coming off a year of not playing football. Training camp and this period right now, these are times right now where you really want to see them get back into football shape. Then in the summertime when we get back, get back into that football shape. But I’m excited to get him back in the building. He’s always a pleasure to have in the room.”