Cam Newton’s entire 2020 season was, in essence, one giant cram session.

Having not signed with the New England Patriots until early July, the veteran quarterback spent the ensuing months desperately trying — and ultimately failing — to master his new team’s notoriously complex offensive system. Newton was effective as a rusher but threw more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (eight), and the Patriots went 7-9 and missed the playoffs.

Now, Newton is back for Year 2 in New England, re-signing on a team-friendly one-year deal before the start of free agency. This time around, his mental load shouldn’t be so burdensome.

In addition to his season’s worth of experience in the Patriots’ offense, Newton will have the benefit of a full offseason program ahead of the 2021 campaign — a luxury he could not enjoy in 2020. He’s been present and active at organized team activities, which began last week.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels can see a difference.

“He’s worked really hard, and he worked hard all year last year,” McDaniels said Thursday in a video conference. “He was certainly at a point when he got here that was a unique situation, having really no experience and exposure to our system prior to training camp starting. I honestly can’t remember another time in my career where we’ve had a player that has done that. Even the rookies that get drafted, they get information prior to the end of the spring.

“So it was a unique scenario. He worked his butt off last year to do it, and then he came back certainly this year at a much different position. He has a different grasp of the offense, a different understanding of the terminology. And now we’re working on refining the precision, the details, and I always talk to the quarterbacks about trying to master the operation and the things we need them to do.