Patriots Running Backs Coach Gives Rookie Interesting Player Comp

Many New England Patriots assistant coaches hesitate to heap too much praise on their players. Not Ivan Fears.

The Patriots’ veteran running backs coach clearly loves the ball-carriers he works with and isn’t afraid to spell it out to the media.

Unprompted on Thursday, Fears compared fourth-round pick Rhamondre Stevenson to former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount.

“We’ll let (Stevenson) determine where he fits in,” Fears said Thursday via video conference call. “The thing that we like about the kid, he’s a big kid. He’s got great feet. Great athletic ability. He seems to have, seems to be a smart player. We’ll find out if he can get it all learned, get it all done. If he can make the transition from what he was doing at Oklahoma to here. The guy has got a hell of a future for himself. But he’s gotta get it done. And we’ll see when we get to training camp. Right now, things are going well. The guy is learning, he’s working hard, he’s fighting through a couple nagging things, but he’s working his butt off and we’re excited about that.

“Know who he reminds me of is LeGarrette Blount. That kind of body. That kind of athletic ability. He’s probably a better pass receiver than even LeGarrette was. This kid has got pretty good hands. There are a lot of doors open here. We’ll see what sticks to him.”

Stevenson is listed at 6-feet, 227 pounds on the Patriots’ roster but weighed in at 231 pounds at his pro day, and Oklahoma had him at 246 pounds on their 2020 roster.

Blount was 6-feet, 247 pounds during his playing days but caught just 19 passes in four seasons with the Patriots. Stevenson hauled in 28 passes over his last two college seasons, playing 19 games with the Sooners.