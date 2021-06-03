Julio Jones Trade Rumors: Patriots Fans Won’t Love This New Report

NESN Logo Sign In

The Julio Jones-to-Patriots rumors have quieted down in recent days, and there seemingly is a reason for it.

Chris Simms last week reported that Jones, who confirmed he wants to move on from the Atlanta Falcons, had New England among his preferred destinations. That report arrived nearly a week after NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported the Patriots indeed had discussed a deal for the superstar receiver.

With June 1 behind them, the Falcons now can save more money on a Jones trade than they would have if he was dealt anytime before. So, news of a Jones trade could hit at any moment.

But where do things stand with the Patriots? Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard on Wednesday indicated that New England isn’t actively pursuing a trade for the 32-year-old.

“As far as I know, my latest intel on this that the Patriots are not in the ballgame right now where the Falcons are talking as far as compensation,” Bedard said during the latest episode of his podcast. “They’re asking a lot.

” … I don’t think the Patriots are in it at this point. I don’t think they’ve driven strong to the hoop on this at any point. I think they’ve been monitoring it. They want to know what the price is.”

Obviously, this doesn’t rule out the possibility of Jones landing with the Patriots. Anything can happen.