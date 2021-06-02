Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineups: Bobby Dalbec, Christian Arroyo Both Start

NESN Logo Sign In

The best the Red Sox now can do at Minute Maid Park is earn a series split with the Astros.

Boston, which has lost the first two games of its four-game set in Houston, will send Nick Pivetta to the hill Wednesday as Alex Cora’s team looks to get back on track. Astros manager Dusty Baker will counter with lefty Framber Valdez.

As for the lineups, the Red Sox will make two changes: Bobby Dalbec will play first base and bat seventh in place of Danny Santana, and Christian Arroyo will replace Marwin Gonzalez at second base and hit ninth.

Christian Vázquez will bat eighth and handle the catching duties for Pivetta.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Astros game with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. It will air on NESN beginning with pregame coverage at 7 p.m.

RED SOX (32-22)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Alex Verdugo, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Christian Vázquez, C

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Nick Pivetta, RHP (6-0, 3.86 ERA)