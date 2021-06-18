Red Sox Look To Extend Win Streak Against Royals After Sweep Of Braves

Can the Red Sox keep their momentum going?

by , , and

The Boston Red Sox open their first series against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night.

Boston had its first day off in 17 days Thursday night after a 10-7 trip consisting of matchups with the Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and New York Yankees.

The offense hit .248 during that time while averaging 4.8 runs per game. The starting rotation posted a 6.32 ERA with the bullpen earning a 4.30 ERA.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

More MLB:

Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineups: Christian Arroyo Leads Off In Series Opener
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kemba Walker, New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball
Previous Article

Could Celtics Target Lonzo Ball After Trading Kemba Walker To Thunder?
Florida Panthers Center Aleksander Barkov
Next Article

Aleksander Barkov Beats Out Patrice Bergeron To Win First Selke Award

Picked For You

Related