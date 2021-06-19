Aleksander Barkov Beats Out Patrice Bergeron To Win First Selke Award

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL has been busy rolling out their annual awards, and that trend continued Friday with the Frank. J. Selke Trophy.

The league awarded Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov the Selke Award, given to the NHL’s best defensive forward. Barkov amassed 58 points in 50 games. This is the first time he won the award.

Two-time Frank J. Selke Trophy winner, Rod Brind'Amour, presents the award to this year's recipient, Aleksander Barkov (@Barkovsasha95)! #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/8uV6Jjs3ei — NHL (@NHL) June 18, 2021

Barkov, who earned the award with 780 points, beat out Vegas Golden Knights’ Mark Stone and Boston Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron.

Bergeron, a four-time Selke winner, came in second with 522 points after he was named a finalist earlier this month. Stone finished third with 463 points.