Red Sox Wrap: Nathan Eovaldi Dominates Yankees In 4-2 Win

If there’s anything Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi knows, it’s how to pitch to the New York Yankees.

The Boston righty stifled the Yankees’ bats Saturday night, and the end result was a 4-2 Red Sox victory in the second contest of a three-game set at Fenway Park.

Eovaldi didn’t allow a run until the eighth inning, while the offense, despite making a ton of soft contact, generated enough quality at-bats to secure the win.

With the win, the Red Sox climb to 46-31. The Yankees fall to 40-36 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Vntage.

It was a lengthy game that felt like it moved quickly, thanks to tons of intrigue from wire-to-wire.