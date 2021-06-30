These Three CT Sun Players All Made 2021 WNBA All-Star Team

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun are stacked. That much was confirmed Wednesday.

The WNBA released its selections for the 2021 All-Star Team, and three members of the Sun have made the cut.

DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones and MVP Candidate Jonquel Jones all will represent Connecticut in Las Vegas as the WNBA All-Stars take on the women who made Team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which will be played this summer.

The recognition is much deserved for the first-place team in the Eastern Conference.

Both complete rosters can be found via the league’s official press release, which had this to say about each Connecticut All-Star.

DeWanna Bonner (six-time All-Star)

A two-time WNBA champion (2009, 2014) and the only player in league history to win the WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year honor three times (2009-2011), Bonner was named to the All-Star Game for the fourth time. Bonner’s 16.1 ppg and 7.4 rpg rank second on the Sun this season behind only Jonquel Jones.

Jonquel Jones (third-time All-Star)

For Jones, the two-time league rebounding leader (2017, 2019), who won the league’s Most Improved Player honor in 2017 and Sixth Woman of the Year in 2018, this is her third All-Star Game. Jones leads the league in rebounding (10.9 rpg) and the Sun with a career-best 21.7 ppg (third in the WNBA). She also is No. 2 in the WNBA in three-point shooting accuracy (.490).