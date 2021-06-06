Watch David Krejci Open Scoring For Bruins In Game 4 Against Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

Playoff David Krejci has entered the chat.

The Bruins center found the back of the net for the first time during the Stanley Cup playoffs series during Boston’s second period against the New York Islanders on Saturday night in Game 4.

The B’s were on the power play when Brad Marchand tried to jam it home before Krejci hammered home the loose puck to make it a 1-0 game on a solid possession for Boston.

Check it out:

Barry Trotz challenged the call for goaltender interference, but it proved futile and the goal stood as the second line continues to do damage throughout the series.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images