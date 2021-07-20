Alex Guerrero Doesn’t Expect 2021 Season To Be Tom Brady’s Last

How long will Brady play?

For a while, Tom Brady has been planning on playing until he was at least 45.

That apparently remains the case as of now.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will turn 44 on August 3, at which point he’ll be one year away from reaching his goal.

Alex Guerrero, Brady’s longtime personal trainer plans for there to at least be one more year after this.

?Yeah, I expect him to play this year and next year,” Guerrero said on the Adam Schefter Podcast.

It’s unclear if Guerrero thinks Brady will go beyond his age-45 season, but it seems the goal very much remains the same.

Brady does have his work cut out for him, however. After winning the Super Bowl back in February, it was said that Brady had been dealing with a knee issue, later revealed to be a torn MCL. That’s not a small injury to come back from, so if it’ll be a big deal for myriad reasons if he is able to play through this season and next.

