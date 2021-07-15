Tom Brady Played Through Torn MCL En Route To Bucs’ Super Bowl Title

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady celebrated his seventh Super Bowl championship with offseason knee surgery.

And while he has been private about the injury — calling it “serious” but sparing any other details in May — new reports reveal more about what exactly the injury was, and when he suffered it.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday that the quarterback needed to repair a partial tear in his left medial collateral ligament he suffered during the 2019 season — his last with the New England Patriots.

Later, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said the injury was actually a full MCL tear.

While he was attempting to keep any details private, Brady did open up about his recovery process in an appearance on Hodinkee Radio in May.

“So it?s been pretty intense, this offseason, from that standpoint because it?s been six-and-a-half weeks that I?ve been dealing with that rehab process,” he said, as transcribed by 247 Sports. “The season went pretty long, into February. So it?s just now I?m starting to feel like the offseason?s happening, and I?m going to blink my eyes and the offseason?s going to be over. And I don?t think I?ve created this vision in terms of what I?m excited about. Like, I don?t really think I?ve created this space in my life for things outside of football to really take over that level of excitement. I still feel like throwing the football is what I love to do.”

While the severity of the injury is apparently up for debate, that it happened at all just makes what Brady accomplished in 2021 that much more impressive.