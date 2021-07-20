Brad Keselowski To Join Roush Fenway Racing As Driver, Part Owner

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s official: Brad Keselowski is headed to Roush Fenway Racing.

Rumored for weeks, Roush on Tuesday announced that Keselowski indeed will join the team next year as both a driver and a part owner. The longtime Team Penske driver will replace Ryan Newman in the No. 6 Ford Mustang and serve as head of Roush Fenway’s competition committee.

“I’m truly excited about this partnership with Brad,” Team owner Jack Roush said in a statement. “I think it will bring a lot to the organization, from not only Brad’s ability behind the wheel, but a rejuvenation and fresh perspective across our teams. I’ve had the opportunity to watch Brad for a number of years, as he has fought and clawed his way up the ladder, molding himself into a champion and one of the top drivers in our sport.

“I’ve always admired his resolve and determination. I’m very pleased that he has chosen to be a part of our organization and I’m proud to partner with him moving into the future.”

Keselowski himself added: “I am thrilled to be able to share the news about this next venture with my fans, peers, and the industry. This presents an opportunity to continue my on-track success with a strong team and a long-term commitment, but also dive into my passion of team ownership where I know I can be an asset to the future of the team.

“I am optimistic about what Jack, John and I can accomplish together, especially with a new era for our sport on the horizon (with the Next Gen car). Our goal is to win races and compete for championships at NASCAR’s top level, and we plan to do just that.”