Wizards star Bradley Beal appears to be contemplating his future in Washington, and the Boston Celtics have been included among teams who could have mutual interest in the three-time NBA All-Star.

A major reason behind the Celtics reportedly being a “preferred destination” is based on Beal’s close relationship with Jayson Tatum. The two players, as you may have heard, attended the same high school in St. Louis, Mo.

The reality is, though, that while Celtics fans may love (or hate?) the idea of Beal being traded to Boston, it’s a bit far-fetched. It probably won’t happen.

Washington likely will start trade talks with Boston by asking for NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown. And while Brown is among the best trade assets in the league, it’s unlikely the Celtics send him elsewhere, even for someone as talented offensively as Beal. Brown, 24, is under team control for three more seasons and is owed a very reasonable average annual salary of $26.6 million. He signed a four-year, $106 million extension, which started last season.

Beal, 28, is under contract for the 2021-22 campaign before his player option kicks in. He is set to earn $34.5 million for the upcoming season and $37.2 million if he opts in for the 2022-23 season. That’s a pretty considerable financial difference.

Additionally, a major reason behind the Celtics wanting to add Beal is to complement its core of young talent. A trade for Beal involving Brown would feel more like a lateral step than a step forward. Never mind the fact the Celtics recently-hired head coach Ime Udoka talked constantly about Brown being one of Boston’s “pillars” with president of basketball operations Brad Stevens acknowledging priority No. 1 would be getting players who maximize Tatum and Brown.

Ironically, however, Brown may be the only option worth considering if you’re the Wizards.